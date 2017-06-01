Any U.S. withdrawal from Paris deal no good sign for aviation accord: IATA

BERLIN (Reuters) - A decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement would not send a good signal for a separate deal agreed last year that seeks to curb aviation emissions, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday.

Aviation is not part of the Paris accord to fight climate change but the industry last year agreed its own deal to combat aviation pollution, also known as the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

"Any decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement by the U.S. is not sending a good signal, even if the U.S. could remain in CORSIA and withdraw from the Paris agreement. But it's not decided and the two are completely separate," IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac said on Thursday.