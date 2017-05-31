FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Factbox: U.S. carbon emissions seen declining over next decade
#Environment
May 31, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 3 months ago

Factbox: U.S. carbon emissions seen declining over next decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. carbon emissions fell last year to a 24-year-low and are expected to continue declining over the next decade as power companies keep shutting old coal plants to generate more electricity from natural gas and renewables.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from energy consumption would fall to 5,135 million metric tons in 2017, down from 5,171 million metric tons in 2016, lowest since 1992.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino

