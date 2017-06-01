FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EU regrets U.S. withdrawal from climate deal, will seek other allies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 1, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 3 months ago

EU regrets U.S. withdrawal from climate deal, will seek other allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it deeply regretted the decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying it would seek new alliances to combat climate change.

"The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement," the European Commission said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the deal.

"The EU will strengthen its existing partnerships and seek new alliances from the world's largest economies to the most vulnerable island states," the Commission added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.