3 months ago
French envoy says Paris climate deal doesn't infringe on U.S. sovereignty
#Environment
May 31, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 3 months ago

French envoy says Paris climate deal doesn't infringe on U.S. sovereignty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Gerard Araud, permanent representative of France to the United Nations, attends a meeting with U.N. Security Council members in Abidjan May 21, 2012.Thierry Gouegnon

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris climate change deal does not infringe on U.S. sovereignty, France's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday after multiple sources said President Donald Trump would pull his country out of the global pact.

"The Paris accord is a political agreement. It doesn't infringe on U.S. sovereignty. National commitments are voluntary and may be amended," Ambassador Gerard Araud said in a tweet.

He added that major American corporations had expressed their support for the deal.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

