French envoy says Paris climate deal doesn't infringe on U.S. sovereignty

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris climate change deal does not infringe on U.S. sovereignty, France's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday after multiple sources said President Donald Trump would pull his country out of the global pact.

"The Paris accord is a political agreement. It doesn't infringe on U.S. sovereignty. National commitments are voluntary and may be amended," Ambassador Gerard Araud said in a tweet.

He added that major American corporations had expressed their support for the deal.