3 months ago
Goldman's Blankfein criticizes U.S decision to leave Paris climate deal
#Environment
June 1, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 3 months ago

Goldman's Blankfein criticizes U.S decision to leave Paris climate deal

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2014 (CGI) in New York, September 24, 2014.Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein criticized the United States' decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal in his first message on Twitter Inc since joining the platform six years ago.

"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world," Blankfein said, adding the hashtag "ParisAgreement."

Goldman spokesman Michael Duvally confirmed that the account is Blankfein's.

Blankfein's former No. 2 Gary Cohn is chief economic adviser to President Donald Trump and was part of a "stay-in" camp that included Trump's daughter Ivanka, Gary Cohn, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Other top executives also criticized the decision to quit the accord, including Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and General Electric Co CEO Jeff Immelt.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York

