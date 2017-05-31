FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Leaving the Paris climate deal will take the U.S. years: Juncker
#Environment
May 31, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 3 months ago

Leaving the Paris climate deal will take the U.S. years: Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs a meeting of the EU executive body in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe must make clear to the United States that quitting the Paris climate agreement is not a straightforward process, and that fully leaving the deal will take years, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.

"Europe's duty is to say: it's not like that," Juncker told a student conference on the future of Europe organized by the German employers' association BDA. "The Americans can't just leave the climate protection agreement. Mr. Trump believes that because he doesn't know the details."

In reality, it would take several years for the U.S. to extricate itself from the obligations that flow from having signed the agreement, the head of the European Union's executive arm added.

Reporting By Michael Nienaber; Editing by Victoria Bryan

