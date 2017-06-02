FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kremlin says Paris climate deal unworkable without U.S.: RIA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 2, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin says Paris climate deal unworkable without U.S.: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Paris climate deal is unworkable without the participation of the United States, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov as saying on Friday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the United States would be withdrawing from the 2015 landmark deal which is designed to fight climate change.

Trump said the Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost U.S. jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

Russia has signed but not yet ratified the Paris accord.

RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying earlier on Friday that Russia would not alter its decision to join the agreement despite the U.S. withdrawal.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.