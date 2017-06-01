FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Germany's Merkel says Paris climate accord is an 'essential' pact
June 1, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 3 months ago

Germany's Merkel says Paris climate accord is an 'essential' pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the Paris climate accord as an "essential" pact on Thursday and said she was pleased that many other governments took the same view.

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce later on Thursday his decision on whether to keep the United States in the landmark global pact to fight climate change. A source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the accord.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Thomas Escritt

