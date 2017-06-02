FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OECD'S Gurria holds out hope U.S. may return to Paris climate pact
June 2, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 3 months ago

OECD'S Gurria holds out hope U.S. may return to Paris climate pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Official correction to make clear in headline and quote that it is the Secretary-General, not the OECD, speaking)

(Reuters) - The head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development held out hope on Friday the United States might row back on President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying the pact was good for growth.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said research by the Paris-based policy forum had found that strong climate action combined with fiscal and other reforms would boost growth.

"I urge countries, companies, cities, states, and citizens to step up their efforts in combatting climate change, in defending the future generations that it threatens, through ambitious outcomes under the Paris Agreement," Gurria said in a statement. "We also hope that the U.S. government might find it possible to reconsider its decision at a future moment."

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by GV De Clercq

