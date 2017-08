Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he thought there was still time to reach an agreement on the landmark 2015 Paris climate change deal despite Washington saying it would quit the pact.

"Don't worry, be happy," Putin told an economic forum in St Petersburg.