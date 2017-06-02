FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says won't judge Trump for quitting 'good' climate deal
#Environment
June 2, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 3 months ago

Putin says won't judge Trump for quitting 'good' climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he wouldn't judge U.S. President Donald Trump for quitting a landmark climate pact, but said he thought Washington could have stayed in the agreement.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said the 2015 Paris accord was a good document, but that Russia had not yet ratified it because it was waiting for certain technical details to be settled.

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Andrey Ostroukh and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

