U.S. withdrawal from climate deal would be 'big setback': Finnish PM
#Environment
May 31, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. withdrawal from climate deal would be 'big setback': Finnish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks to media after government's open session for members of public took place during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finnish independence in Porvoo, Finland May 4, 2017.Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI (Reuters) - If the United States withdraws from the Paris climate deal, it would be a big setback, Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila told parliament on Wednesday.

"If this is true, it is a big setback. Then, we must find partners to continue, because this work must not stop," Sipila said. Climate change was a priority for Finland in the Arctic Council as well as the European Union, he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement on whether he will stay in the agreement this week, with media reports on Wednesday suggesting he had made up his mind to withdraw.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Louise Ireland

