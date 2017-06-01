Trump will announce U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate accord: document

FILE PHOTO: Participants are seen in silhouette as they look at a screen showing a world map with climate anomalies during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 8, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will announce on Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign, according to a White House document seen by Reuters.

Trump will say the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people," the document said. He will say the decision fulfills his promise to "put American workers first." He will say he hopes to seek "a better deal," the document said.