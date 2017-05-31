White House declines to say if Trump has made decision on climate accord

FILE PHOTO: The Eiffel tower is illuminated in green with the words "Paris Agreement is Done", to celebrate the Paris U.N. COP21 Climate Change agreement in Paris, France, November 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined on Wednesday to say whether President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris Accord to fight climate change, despite reports indicating that he would pull out of the global deal.

Asked whether Trump planned to remove the United States from the Paris Accord or remain in, Spicer said: "When the president has a decision, he'll make that announcement and he'll make it clear what the basis of that is."

Asked if that meant Trump had not made a final decision, Spicer said: "I obviously don't know whether or not he's made it, but when he's ready to make an announcement, he'll make it clear."