FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Climber dies in 1,100-foot fall on Alaska's Mount McKinley
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 20, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Climber dies in 1,100-foot fall on Alaska's Mount McKinley

Yereth Rosen

2 Min Read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - A climber on Alaska’s Mount McKinley died in a 1,100-foot fall that started with an effort to retrieve a sliding backpack during an attempt to ascend North America’s tallest peak, the National Park Service said on Saturday.

The Friday afternoon fall was the first serious accident in this year’s climbing season, the service said.

The climber - who was not from the United States - was in a three-person party that was not roped together. At the time of the accident, the group was heading up from the 16,200-foot level of the 20,320-foot mountain, officials said.

The trio had just finished ascending a steep section when the climber tried to recover a backpack that had slipped downhill, according to the account given by one of the victim’s expedition partners, said Maureen McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Denali National Park.

The fall was likely not a typical slide down a steep slope, McLaughlin said. “It was probably more of a situation of stumbling, going after the pack,” she said.

The climber’s body was recovered by park rangers and flown off the mountain, park officials said. The climber’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family members.

In a typical year, a handful of climbers die on McKinley or other mountains in Denali National Park.

The McKinley climbing season runs from late April until early July, and 1,200 to 1,300 climbers typically attempt the mountain during that time.

Editing by Mary Slosson and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.