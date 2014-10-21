California climber dies in fall at Zion National Park in Utah

(Reuters) - A climber from California died at Zion National Park in Utah after falling backward and tumbling 80 feet (24 metres) down a sleep slope, Park Service officials said on Tuesday.

Christopher Spencer, 47, and a climbing partner on Sunday set out to conquer “Iron Messiah” and Spencer was not roped in when he fell and struck a series of ledges, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Medics reached Spencer and stabilized him before transporting him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Park Service said.

Spencer was the fourth person to die in an accident at Zion National Park in 2014.