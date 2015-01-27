FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patient shoots nurse during struggle at L.A. mental clinic
January 27, 2015

Patient shoots nurse during struggle at L.A. mental clinic

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 20-year-old patient shot and wounded a nurse at a Los Angeles area mental health urgent care facility during a struggle, authorities said on Monday.

The man had been brought by family members to the clinic in suburban Willowbrook for treatment when a male nurse became concerned by his behavior and summoned security guards, Deputy Amber Smith of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A scuffle ensued and the man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired it, wounding the nurse in the leg, Smith said.

She said the suspect was detained by security guards until sheriff’s deputies arrived and took him into custody.

The nurse was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were considered non-life threatening, Smith said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

