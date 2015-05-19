U.S. judge orders State Department to produce schedule for releasing Clinton emails: lawyer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. State Department by next week to produce a schedule for the rolling release of emails that Hillary Clinton generated while serving as secretary of state, a lawyer in the case said.

Lawyer Jeffrey Light told Reuters that U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras also ordered the State Department by next week to come up with a specific timetable for releasing 300 Clinton emails related to U.S. operations in Benghazi, Libya.

Clinton, a leading candidate for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, has come under scrutiny for the emails, which were stored and sent via a private server. She has now turned over the messages to the State Department.