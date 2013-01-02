FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton leaves New York hospital with family, aide
January 2, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Hillary Clinton leaves New York hospital with family, aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a speech "Frontlines and Frontiers: Making Human Rights a Human Reality" at Dublin City University in Ireland December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was driven away from New York-Presbyterian hospital on Wednesday with her husband, Bill, and daughter, Chelsea, and an aide, a Reuters photographer witnessed.

The four of them left the building and entered the same vehicle, which drove away.

It was unclear where she was going or whether she was discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment of a blood clot.

A hospital spokeswoman has directed all comment on Clinton to the State Department.

Reporting by Joshua Lott; Editing by Sandra Maler

