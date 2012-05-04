FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says on human rights not "Western value"
May 4, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Clinton says on human rights not "Western value"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday during a visit to China that the concept of human rights did not reflect Western values but universal rights, as the two countries engage in a spat over the fate of a blind Chinese dissident.

“All governments have the responsibility of addressing their citizens’ aspirations for dignity and rule of law. These are not Western values - they are universal rights that apply to all people in all places,” she said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Beijing.

Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills

