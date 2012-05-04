Clinton says on human rights not "Western value"

BEIJING (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday during a visit to China that the concept of human rights did not reflect Western values but universal rights, as the two countries engage in a spat over the fate of a blind Chinese dissident.

“All governments have the responsibility of addressing their citizens’ aspirations for dignity and rule of law. These are not Western values - they are universal rights that apply to all people in all places,” she said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Beijing.