Clinton speaking to staff on phone, receiving memos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is being treated for a blood clot behind her right ear, has been talking with her staff by telephone and receiving memos, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Clinton also spoke to two foreign officials - the U.N. envoy on Syria and the prime minister of Qatar - on Saturday, the day before the State Department disclosed the blood clot and her stay at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“She’s been quite active on the phone with staff and taking paper, etc.,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said at her daily briefing.

The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since December 7, was revealed on Sunday evening to be in a New York hospital under treatment for a blood clot that stemmed from a concussion she suffered in mid-December.

The concussion was itself the result of an earlier illness, described by the State Department as a stomach virus she had picked up during a trip to Europe that led to dehydration and a fainting spell after she returned to the United States.

In a statement released by the State Department on Monday, Clinton’s doctors said they were confident that she would make a full recovery and that she would be released from the hospital once the correct dosage of blood thinners had been determined.