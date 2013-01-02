Hillary Clinton discharged from N.Y. hospital: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP), and daughter, Chelsea (C), in New York, January 2, 2013. The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was revealed on Sunday evening to be in a New York hospital under treatment for a blood clot that stemmed from a concussion she suffered in mid-December. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a blood clot in a vein behind her right ear, and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery, a State Department spokesman said.

“Her medical team advised her that she is making good progress on all fronts, and they are confident she will make a full recovery,” said Philippe Reines in a statement.

“She’s eager to get back to the office, and we will keep you updated on her schedule as it becomes clearer in the coming days,” he said.