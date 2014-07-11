FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi coach, wife indicted for sex with underage girl
July 11, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mississippi coach, wife indicted for sex with underage girl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michael Porter, 27, the former softball coach at Ridgeland High School, is shown in this Madison County Detention Center photo released on July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Madison County Detention Center/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A grand jury indicted a Mississippi girl’s softball coach and his pregnant wife on Friday on charges they engaged in oral sex with a 15-year-old player on his team, according to authorities and court records.

Michael Porter, 27, the former softball coach at Ridgeland High School in suburban Jackson, and his wife, Blair, 26, who taught at a nearby middle school, have each been indicted on one count of sexual battery of a child, Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said.

The alleged incidents, which were reported to police by the now 16-year-old girl’s mother, took place between October 2013 and April 2014, according to the indictment, which said both of the defendants engaged in oral sex with the girl.

The couple was freed on bond on Friday pending a trial scheduled for February, Guest said. If convicted, each faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, he said.

Michael Porter’s bond was set at $25,000, while Blair Porter’s bond was set at one-fifth that amount because she is pregnant, Guest said.

Both Porters have been fired by the Madison County School District, he said.

An attorney for the couple did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech

