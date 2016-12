Water is seen draining into the Dan River from a coal ash pond at the site of the Duke Energy coal-fired power plant in Eden, North Carolina February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON The U.S. Interior Department on Monday finalized a contentious rule to protect streams and forests from coal mining impacts, one of the Obama administration's last major environmental regulations.

The Stream Protection Rule, which the coal industry strongly opposes, updates 33-year-old regulations with stronger requirements for responsible surface coal mining.

The Interior Department says the rule will protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests over the next two decades.

(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)