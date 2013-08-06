FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coast Guard helicopter yanks father, son from Rhode Island mud
August 6, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Coast Guard helicopter yanks father, son from Rhode Island mud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it used a helicopter to pull a father and son from chest-deep mud near a pond in Rhode Island on Monday, where the duo had gotten stuck overnight.

The 49-year-old man and his 12-year-old son had been floating down the Chipuxet River in an inflatable raft on Sunday but ended up in a bog near Worden Pond 5 miles west of Narragansett.

State police found them on Monday morning after they were reported missing, but rescuers could not free them, according to a Coast Guard press release issued late Monday night.

“A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass., MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely hoisted the individuals at approximately 1:30 p.m.,” it said.

The two were brought to hospital for checks.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

