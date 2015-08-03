FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tent collapse kills one, injures 15 at festival outside Chicago
August 3, 2015 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Tent collapse kills one, injures 15 at festival outside Chicago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed and at least 15 were injured at a festival outside Chicago on Sunday, when hail and high winds uprooted a tent where revelers had taken shelter from the harsh weather, officials said.

Fifteen people were taken to hospital around 2.40 p.m., after the collapse at the city’s annual Prairie Fest, the Wood Dale Police Department said. Others were treated at the site.

City resident Steven Nincic, 35, was killed in the incident, which is being investigated, police said.

“Everybody started screaming, and we saw people falling,” said 11-year-old Bella Salgado, who told the Daily Herald newspaper she and her brother rushed to the tent to take cover from the storm. “It was really, really scary.”

The city’s website says the four-day annual event offers food, live music, a carnival, and fireworks.

The storm system also temporarily shut down the Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago, although event organizers said none of the acts had to be canceled and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

