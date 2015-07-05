FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina deck likely collapsed due to old nails
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 5, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

North Carolina deck likely collapsed due to old nails

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Deteriorated nails likely caused the collapse of a deck at a coastal North Carolina vacation home that injured 24 people gathered for a family photo, officials said on Sunday.

The support structures for the wooden deck at the house overlooking the ocean in Emerald Isle, about 60 miles (96 km) from Wilmington, remained intact after the Saturday evening collapse, town manager Frank Rush Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

According to a preliminary review by the building inspector, the deck likely would have met construction standards and that the nails had simply failed, Rush said, adding that a final report on the collapse is expected to be released in the next several days.

Two of the five people who remained hospitalized on Sunday were in critical condition, Rush said.

Authorities said a family had gathered on the deck to be photographed when it gave way.

There have been no documented complaints or deficiencies at the family-owned property, which was built in 1986, according to Rush. about that residence, he said.

Emerald Isle, a town of about 3,700 residents on the central North Carolina coast near the Croatan National Forest, is a popular vacation spot.

The incident followed a June 16 balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, that killed five visiting Irish college students and one American.

City inspectors found wooden support beams on the fourth-floor balcony were badly decayed, apparently from moisture.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.