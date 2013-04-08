FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two children killed in collapse at North Carolina construction site
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 8, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Two children killed in collapse at North Carolina construction site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rescue crews have recovered the bodies of two children who were buried when a dirt wall of an excavated hole collapsed on them at a North Carolina construction site, an emergency worker said on Monday.

Workers dug all night before reaching the bodies of the 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy on Monday morning, an official with the Lincoln County Emergency Management Services office said.

A man believed to be the father of one of the children called emergency services on Sunday afternoon and said the dirt collapsed on the children as they were playing in an excavated hole about 20 to 25 feet deep, the Charlotte Observer said.

Dozens of rescue personnel worked all night at the accident site about 20 miles northwest of Charlotte in Lincoln County.

Reporting by Jane Sutton in Miami; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.