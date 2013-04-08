Two children killed in collapse at North Carolina construction site

(Reuters) - Rescue crews have recovered the bodies of two children who were buried when a dirt wall of an excavated hole collapsed on them at a North Carolina construction site, an emergency worker said on Monday.

Workers dug all night before reaching the bodies of the 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy on Monday morning, an official with the Lincoln County Emergency Management Services office said.

A man believed to be the father of one of the children called emergency services on Sunday afternoon and said the dirt collapsed on the children as they were playing in an excavated hole about 20 to 25 feet deep, the Charlotte Observer said.

Dozens of rescue personnel worked all night at the accident site about 20 miles northwest of Charlotte in Lincoln County.