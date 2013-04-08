Two children killed in collapse at North Carolina construction site

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Workers recovered the bodies of two children on Monday who had been buried when a dirt wall at a North Carolina construction site collapsed on them, emergency officials said.

Dozens of workers dug all night before reaching 6-year-old Chloe Jade Arwood and 7-year-old James Levi Caldwell, sheriff’s spokesman Larry Seagle said. The site is about 20 miles northwest of Charlotte in Lincoln County,

The girl’s father, Jordan Arwood, told emergency services on Sunday evening that the dirt collapsed on the children as they were playing in a hole about 24 feet deep, officials said.

He had been using a backhoe to dig the hole, but it was not immediately clear what he was building, Sheriff David Carpenter told reporters.