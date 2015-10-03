More than 20 injured in roof collapse at North Carolina school

(Reuters) - More than 20 people were injured during a band competition at a high school in North Carolina on Saturday, after a large vehicle backed into a concrete canopy causing it to collapse onto students, emergency officials said in a statement.

Iredell County Emergency Medical Services said in a statement online that 22 injured people, some with life threatening wounds, were transported to local hospitals from North Iredell High School in the community of Olin.

It was not immediately clear if all the people hurt in the incident were students or if some were adults.

Local television station WBTV in Charlotte, citing firefighters, reported the vehicle that struck the canopy was a large box truck. Some students were trapped when the structure came down, according to the station.

A representative at Iredell County Office of Emergency Management could not be reached for comment.