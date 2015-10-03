FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 20 injured in roof collapse at North Carolina school
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 3, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

More than 20 injured in roof collapse at North Carolina school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 20 people were injured during a band competition at a high school in North Carolina on Saturday, after a large vehicle backed into a concrete canopy causing it to collapse onto students, emergency officials said in a statement.

Iredell County Emergency Medical Services said in a statement online that 22 injured people, some with life threatening wounds, were transported to local hospitals from North Iredell High School in the community of Olin.

It was not immediately clear if all the people hurt in the incident were students or if some were adults.

Local television station WBTV in Charlotte, citing firefighters, reported the vehicle that struck the canopy was a large box truck. Some students were trapped when the structure came down, according to the station.

A representative at Iredell County Office of Emergency Management could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.