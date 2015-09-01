FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six injured in building collapse at Rhode Island university: officials
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 1, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Six injured in building collapse at Rhode Island university: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six people were injured when a building collapsed on Tuesday at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, officials said.

The six are construction workers who were working on an athletic facility when it collapsed. Their injuries were not life-threatening, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

“We are cooperating fully with authorities,” said Elizabeth O‘Neil, an associate vice president at the school, who noted that no Bryant students or staff were nearby at the time of the collapse.

Classes resume at the university next week.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.