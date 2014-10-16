FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Community college in Los Angeles evacuated over threat
#U.S.
October 16, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Community college in Los Angeles evacuated over threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A community college in Los Angeles was evacuated on Thursday and students were told to avoid the campus due to a threat made on social media that someone would show up with a gun, a message on the college’s Facebook page said.

“Pierce College is closed and the campus is being evacuated,” officials from the school, located in the Woodland Hills suburb of Los Angeles, said on Facebook.

At one point the school was placed on lockdown, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Deputy Guillermina Saldana. She could not release any further information on the nature of the threat.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
