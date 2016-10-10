FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. to provide Colombia with $10 million to support demining
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 11:37 PM / a year ago

U.S. to provide Colombia with $10 million to support demining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will provide Colombia with $10 million to help its efforts to clear landmines in the South American country, the Pentagon said on Monday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter informed Colombian Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas of the U.S. commitment in a phone call on Monday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Decades of fighting between Colombia's armed forces and rebel groups has left the country contaminated by landmines and unexploded munitions, with 31 of its 32 departments affected.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
