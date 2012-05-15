FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Envoy sees U.S.-Colombia trade doubling in 3 years
May 15, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

Envoy sees U.S.-Colombia trade doubling in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trade between the United States and Colombia could double in three years under a free trade pact that went into force on Tuesday, a top Colombian official said.

“It’s going to be huge and I am ready to bet we are going to double bilateral trade in three years,” Gabriel Silva, Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, said in remarks to the U.S. Chamber of Commmerce.

Congress passed the U.S.-Colombia free trade agreement in October, more than four years after the pact was negotiated by the administration of former President George W. Bush.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Anthony Boadle

