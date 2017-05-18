FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Colombia's Santos says free trade deal with U.S. is working well
May 18, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

Colombia's Santos says free trade deal with U.S. is working well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) during a joint news conference with at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday that the U.S.-Colombian free trade agreement was working well, despite Colombia running a trade deficit with the United States.

Asked about the deficit, Santos said at a joint news conference with President Donald Trump: "On the trade issue, our deficit with the United States is not so large, it is a moderate deficit... I believe the foundations have been laid, we have the free trade agreement, which is working well, the number of Colombian businesses exporting to the United States has grown, and we both believe that we can take greater advantage of those agreements in order to increase flows in both direction for the benefit both of the Colombian and American people."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese

