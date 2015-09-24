White House hopeful Colombia's peace negotiations will be successful

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it was encouraged by recent developments in Colombia’s peace negotiations and was hopeful they would end successfully.
Spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement that the White House congratulated Colombian President Juan Santos for his commitment to peace after more than 50 years of armed conflict in the country.
“We continue to stand by Colombia to end the armed conflict and foster prosperity throughout the country,” Earnest said.
