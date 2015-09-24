FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

White House hopeful Colombia's peace negotiations will be successful

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) stands as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, shake hands in Havana, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it was encouraged by recent developments in Colombia’s peace negotiations and was hopeful they would end successfully.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement that the White House congratulated Colombian President Juan Santos for his commitment to peace after more than 50 years of armed conflict in the country.

“We continue to stand by Colombia to end the armed conflict and foster prosperity throughout the country,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

