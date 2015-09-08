FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least four people dead in small plane crash in Colorado mountains
#U.S.
September 8, 2015 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

At least four people dead in small plane crash in Colorado mountains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rescue teams in Colorado were working to recover the bodies of at least four people who died in a small plane crash in a rugged area of the Rocky Mountains, federal and local officials said on Monday.

The twin-engine Cessna 310-H went down around 4:15 p.m. local time on Sunday in a remote section of the San Juan Mountains, part of the Rocky Mountain range, the National Transportation Board said.

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said the agency had reports that five people on board had died. The San Juan Sheriff’s office said at least four people were killed.

Rescue teams from the Colorado National Guard and San Juan County had spotted the wreckage and were working to recover the bodies from the remote, mountainous area above the town of Silverton, in southwestern Colorado.

The Denver Post reported the crash site was at an elevation of about 11,600 feet (3,536 meters).

An NTSB investigator was due to arrive at the scene on Monday, Knudson said.

It was not yet known where the plane had originated or its final destination.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
