Colorado prosecutors using DNA to free man convicted of 1994 murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Co. (Reuters) - Colorado prosecutors, citing new DNA proof of innocence, asked a judge on Monday to free a man they say was wrongly convicted and has spent nearly 16 years of a life prison term for the rape and murder of a woman found strangled with a dog leash.

Robert “Rider” Dewey, 51, who has been incarcerated since his 1995 arrest, was scheduled to appear before a state court judge later on Monday in Grand Junction, about 250 miles west of Denver, for a hearing where he is expected to be ordered released.

At the same time, prosecutors said they would seek an arrest warrant for a new suspect in the killing who was identified by DNA testing and already is serving a life prison term for a similar 1989 murder.

A joint court motion entered by prosecutors and Dewey’s current lawyer asks the judge to overturn his 1996 first-degree murder conviction and immediately set him free on the basis of new DNA testing they said exonerates him of the crime.

Dewey was sentenced to life without parole for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Jacie Taylor in the western Colorado town of Palisade. Taylor’s partially clothed body was found in her bathtub in June 1994. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled with the leash.

Appearing with prosecutors at a joint news conference to announce their motion, Dewey’s lawyer, Danyel Joffe, called the outcome of his trial a miscarriage of justice. Dewey has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

“I don’t believe the prosecution established guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said. “The jury wanted to convict somebody.”

Joffe and Mesa County District Attorney Pete Hautzinger agreed that exonerations of convicted murder suspects were fairly rare despite the advent of new DNA techniques that allow investigators to revisit old cases with a higher degree of certainty.

Post-conviction DNA testing has exonerated nearly 290 people in the United States since 1989, according to the Innocence Project, which works to reverse wrongful convictions.

SUSPECT ALREADY IN PRISON FOR MURDER

The latest DNA testing ruled out Dewey as the source of blood found on a shirt that also bore blood stains from Taylor. The original DNA analysis had already excluded him as the source of semen recovered from the crime scene and of scrapings taken from under the victim’s fingernails.

New analysis showed those additional samples matched the DNA of Douglas Thames, who is serving a life sentence without parole for the 1989 rape and strangulation of Susan Doll, 39, of Fort Collins, according to court papers filed in the Dewey case.

Hautzinger said he felt “deep regret” for Dewey’s conviction and told reporters his office was seeking an arrest warrant against Thames in connection with the Taylor slaying.

He explained that Thames was not arrested in the Doll case until after Dewey’s 1995 arrest in the Taylor murder, and Thames’ DNA information was not contained in a statewide database for inmates back then.

Joffe said she submitted the Dewey case to the Colorado Justice Review Project, a program established in 2009 with a $1.2 million federal government grant that allows convicted felons to apply for DNA testing in their cases.

Under Colorado law, a first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

At Dewey’s sentencing, then-Mesa County District Judge Charles Buss was quoted in local media as saying, “I am happy to impose it (a life sentence) on you.”

Dewey replied: “There’s still a killer out there.”