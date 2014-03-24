FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plane carrying five crashes into Colorado reservoir
March 24, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Plane carrying five crashes into Colorado reservoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Searchers on Sunday marked the site of a small plane that crashed into a Colorado lake but had not recovered the bodies of any of the five people aboard, a county spokeswoman said.

The plane, believed to be a single-engine Socata TBM700, crashed into the Ridgway Reservoir in a southwestern Colorado state park on Saturday.

Divers and crews using sonar found that the plane’s fuselage appeared to be intact and its wings appeared to be attached, said Ouray County spokeswoman Marti Whitmore.

“No victims have been recovered at this time, and no identifications are available,” she said.

She said the plane went down in 60 to 90 feet of water about 90 feet from shore.

The plane was registered to a corporation in Alabama and was on its way to Montrose, Colorado, from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Whitmore said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Sophie Hares, Ian Simpson and Eric Walsh

