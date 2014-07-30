Accused carjacker in Colorado faces 46 charges

DENVER (Reuters) - An accused carjacker whose alleged two-hour crime spree in Colorado was caught on camera last week was charged on Wednesday with 46 offenses, including aggravated robbery, menacing with a deadly weapon, and first-degree assault, authorities said.

Police said Christopher David Sullivan, 37, and a teenage girl led pursuers on a chase in which they stole cars, burglarized homes, menaced bystanders and left at least six crime scenes in their wake.

Footage of the manhunt was captured by a news helicopter, including Sullivan allegedly smashing a stolen SUV through the garage doors of a home in reverse, and then eventually being tackled by a lone motorcycle officer.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sullivan identified himself as a bail bondsman from Arizona when the couple were initially stopped by a sheriff’s deputy last Wednesday near Lookout Mountain, about 12 miles west of Denver.

The affidavit said the 17-year-old girl beside him spoke quietly and appeared to be shaking with nerves.

As more officers arrived, Sullivan took off in the car, later abandoning that vehicle to steal another at gunpoint that contained a family with two young children, the affidavit said.

In the video recorded from the news helicopter, the tattooed suspect is later seen carrying what appears to be a rifle in one hand and a pistol in the other, trying to steal trucks from business lots, then crashing the SUV through the garage doors.

According to the affidavit, Sullivan later told investigators he knew the family in the car he stole would be “traumatized for life,” and he asked how they were doing.

He also said he would have used the handgun he carried in a shoulder holster to shoot and kill deputies if they tried to get him out of the car when they first stopped him, the affidavit said.

His preliminary court hearing is due to be set next week, prosecutors said. The girl who was with him is due in juvenile court on Thursday to be advised of the charges she faces.