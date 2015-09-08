FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dog rescued from 200-feet mine shaft by Colorado firefighters
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 8, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Dog rescued from 200-feet mine shaft by Colorado firefighters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Firefighters in Colorado rescued a pet dog that fell 200 feet (61 meters) down an open mine shaft, lowering two crew members down the hole before winching the canine safe and sound to the surface.

West Metro Fire and Rescue published photos on Tuesday showing “Bailey” being hugged by her owner after the successful operation a day earlier in the Roxborough area, a few miles (km) south of Denver.

The fire department said a technical crew carried out a “steep angle rope rescue,” lowering a pair of rescuers who secured the dog before pulling her back to the surface “where she was reunited with her very happy owner.”

Among those praising the rescuers on social media was owner Liza Martinez, who posted more pictures of “Bailey the miracle dog” back safely at home. She also described on Facebook how she had to tell her 9-year-old daughter that it was unlikely her pet had survived the fall into the mine.

“I watched the tears swell up in her eyes,” Martinez wrote. She said the rescue operation lasted three hours, but that eventually the family’s prayers were answered. Bailey was alive and well, and did not have a single broken bone.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.