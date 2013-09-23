FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body of eighth Colorado flood victim recovered
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 23, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Body of eighth Colorado flood victim recovered

Keith Coffman

1 Min Read

Mobile homes lie flooded in the of town of Evans, Weld County, Colorado in this September 17, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

DENVER (Reuters) - The body of one of three people missing and presumed killed in massive Colorado flooding has been recovered from the banks of the rain-swollen Big Thompson River, officials said on Monday, raising the official death toll from the disaster to eight.

The victim, 79-year-old Evelyn Starner, whose remains were found on Saturday, died of blunt-force injuries and drowning when her home was swept away by floodwaters more than a week ago in the Larimer County community of Cedar Cove, county coroner and sheriff’s officials said.

The confirmed death toll across the entire 17-county flood zone now stands at eight people, plus two others still listed as missing and presumed dead in Larimer County whose bodies have yet be recovered. Another six people remain listed as unaccounted for in a disaster that has caused property losses estimated at about $2 billion.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.