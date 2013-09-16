FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Confirmed death toll from Colorado flooding rises to seven
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 16, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

Confirmed death toll from Colorado flooding rises to seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - The confirmed death toll from flooding triggered by a week of torrential downpours along the eastern slopes of the Rockies in Colorado rose to seven on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.

The spokeswoman, Liz Donaghey, said the latest tally of confirmed dead was transmitted to county officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It was not immediately clear whether the count of seven dead includes two women reported missing and presumed dead by Larimer County officials since Sunday.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Thomasch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.