Death toll from Colorado flooding rises to eight
#Environment
Energy & Environment
Technology
#Environment
September 17, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

Death toll from Colorado flooding rises to eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chris Roberson stands next to his car where possessions were placed on the hood to dry out in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - The official death toll from flooding triggered by a week of torrential downpours along the eastern slopes of the Rockies in Colorado rose to eight on Monday, according to the state Office of Emergency Management.

The latest count of confirmed fatalities includes two women who Larimer County officials reported missing and presumed dead on Sunday after their homes were washed away by floodwaters that have destroyed an estimated 1,600 dwellings since last week.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Written by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

