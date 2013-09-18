Property losses from Colorado floods to run nearly $2 billion: Eqecat

DENVER (Reuters) - The disaster modeling firm Eqecat has estimated that total losses in residential property damage and living expenses from the recent floods in Colorado will run about $900 million, with commercial and government property losses expected to hit $1 billion.

The Oakland, California-based company said residential property losses alone amount to more than $200 for each person who lives in the 17 flood-stricken counties of Colorado, based on 2012 census data, and that most of those costs are uninsured.