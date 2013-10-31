Colorado hockey goalie Varlamov arrested for suspected domestic violence

Russia's goalie Semyon Varlamov reacts after conceeding a goal to Finland during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 10, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, Denver police said on Wednesday.

The Russian-born Varlamov, who has led the team to first place in the National Hockey League’s Central Division this season, turned himself into police after an arrest warrant was issued for second-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault, Denver police spokesman Sergeant Steve Warneke said.

Warneke said the incident happened on Tuesday, and he did not know if the alleged victim was a wife, girlfriend or someone else.

Varlamov, 25, is being held in the Denver County jail.

“In domestic cases, a suspect can’t bond out until they see a judge,” Warneke told Reuters.

Varlamov is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to the Denver County Sheriff’s Department website.

The Avalanche issued a statement on its website, saying the team’s management was aware of the allegations.

“At this time, and until the conclusion of this investigation, the Avalanche organization will have no further comment on this situation,” the statement said.

The kidnapping charge is a felony and the assault charge is a misdemeanor, police said.

The Avalanche, who finished in last place in the Western Conference last season, are off to a 10-1 start under new coach Patrick Roy, the Hall of Fame goaltender who won two Stanley Cup championships when he played for the Avalanche.

Seven of Colorado’s wins this season have come with Varlamov as goalie.