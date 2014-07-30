Killer of actor Kelsey Grammer's sister denied parole in Colorado

DENVER (Reuters) - A man convicted of murdering the sister of actor Kelsey Grammer in Colorado 34 years ago was denied parole on Wednesday, a day after Grammer testified against his release, authorities said.

Freddie Glenn, who was convicted with two accomplices in the murder of 18-year-old Karen Elisa Grammer, was turned down for release by the state parole board, said Adrienne Jacobson, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Grammer was abducted on July 1, 1975, from a Colorado Springs seafood restaurant where she worked. She was later killed.

In an audio recording of his testimony played at Tuesday’s hearing, the 59-year-old actor told Glenn he forgave him for the crime, but endorsing parole for the convicted killer “would be a betrayal of my sister’s life.”

Grammer said his sister moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to her boyfriend, and was a bright woman with a promising future.

“I accept that you actually live with remorse every day of your life, but I have to live with tragedy every day of my life,” Grammer told Glenn.

Glenn was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, according to the department of corrections, and was also convicted in the murders of two other people in separate crimes committed in the weeks leading up to Grammer’s killing.

Kelsey Grammer, the Emmy Award-winning actor who played the title character in the NBC comedy series “Fraser” from 1993 to 2004 after playing the same role in the TV show “Cheers,” also wrote a letter to the parole board opposing Glenn’s release when he came up for parole in 2009.

Glenn will be eligible for another parole hearing in 2017, Jacobson said.

Grammer’s manager in California did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.