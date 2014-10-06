FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead as ultralight helicopter crashes in Colorado
October 6, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Two dead as ultralight helicopter crashes in Colorado

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Both people aboard an ultralight helicopter-like aircraft were killed when it crashed into a river in western Colorado, authorities said on Sunday.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft reportedly took off from the Grand Junction Regional Airport before crashing into Colorado River a few miles away near the town of Loma at around dusk on Saturday.

Local media said the aircraft was a Xenon gyroplane, which resembles a lightweight helicopter.

The county coroner’s office identified the dead as Rebecca Jane Molle, 50, from Grand Junction, Colorado, and Mark Shook, 61, from Peyton, Colorado, according to local station KJCT-TV.

Fisherman Ron Jenkins told the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel newspaper he and another man saw sparks fly from the aircraft as it fishtailed then crashed nose-first into shallow water.

Jenkins said they both rushed to the wreckage and were able to remove one of the victims by cutting a seatbelt.

The aircraft apparently hit a power transmission line, police said, leaving several hundred homes without power overnight. Electricity service was resumed in the area on Sunday morning.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
