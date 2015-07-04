FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado crash of medical transport helicopter kills pilot
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 4, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado crash of medical transport helicopter kills pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A medical transport helicopter crashed during a take-off on Friday in Colorado, killing the pilot and seriously injuring two others on board, authorities said.

The Flight for Life Helicopter was taking off early afternoon from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, about 70 miles west of Denver, when it crashed, according to

Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steve Lipsher.

No patients were on board, and the helicopter was not on a medical mission at the time, he said.

The pilot was killed, and a flight paramedic and flight nurse were seriously injured, according to Air Methods Corp , an Englewood, Colorado-based company that operated the helicopter.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that our pilot was fatally injured, and our hearts go out to the pilot’s family,” the company said in a statement.

Photos released on line by Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue showed mangled wreckage of the helicopter engulfed in flames.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by XX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.