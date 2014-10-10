FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One hiker found dead, another injured in Colorado peaks
October 10, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

One hiker found dead, another injured in Colorado peaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Rescuers in Colorado found one hiker dead and another injured on Friday following a two-day search for the missing men in the mountains above the resort town of Aspen, authorities said.

The pair were reported missing on Wednesday after they set out to walk in the area of the Maroon Bells, twin 14,000-foot peaks in the Elk Mountain Range named for their purplish hue.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead man as Jarod Wetherell, 37, of Vail, Colorado. The surviving hiker was named as David Richardson, 32, also from Vail.

The sheriff’s office said bad weather hampered rescue efforts throughout the mission. The extent of Richardson’s injuries was not immediately released. Wetherell’s body was found on part of North Maroon Peak known as the “Rock Glacier.”

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

